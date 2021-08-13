Business Card design for Jarvis Cutting Tools

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐨 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐫.
In May of 2014, Sara left Atlanta, GA and moved to Dover, NH. There, she was hired as Jarvis’ first in-house graphic designer. Right away, she was assigned to the task of creating the Jarvis brand. This meant establishing a corporate color palette, brand guidelines, and updating all print/digital marketing materials to be intelligent, informative, innovative, and unique in the manufacturing industry.
This was Sara’s first ever, “true” re-branding project experience for a company. And from that moment on, Sara knew that this was the find of work that she enjoyed the most!