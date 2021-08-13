Soban Awan

Concept 2- Urba studio logo

Soban Awan
Soban Awan
  • Save
Concept 2- Urba studio logo design studio halamadrid fresh minimal abstract brand identity branding logo
Download color palette

This is the 2nd concept for the studio logo, based in madrid.
I think slash above the logotype is quite natural, giving the design a fresh, playful vibe. Follow up along to see the final version.

Thank u

Credit: Soban Awan
Email: sobanawan789@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Soban Awan
Soban Awan

More by Soban Awan

View profile
    • Like