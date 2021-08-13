Concept 2- Urba studio logo

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is the 2nd concept for the studio logo, based in madrid.
I think slash above the logotype is quite natural, giving the design a fresh, playful vibe. Follow up along to see the final version.
Thank u
Credit: Soban Awan
Email: sobanawan789@gmail.com