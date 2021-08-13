Boshi

FakeDeath-TM - Personal project motion takes

Boshi
Boshi
  • Save
FakeDeath-TM - Personal project motion takes graphic design design logo brand illustration minimal lineart motion
Download color palette

Two shots from my WIP fake project
@boshi_ww on IG

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Boshi
Boshi

More by Boshi

View profile
    • Like