On August 11, the enemy came near the Armenian positions. Relying on his numerical superiority, Bel decided to launch an attack without any special combat order. Hayk organized the battle structure of his army at an acute angle that was directed towards the center of the enemy forces. In addition, he strengthened the left wing of his army, sending select soldiers there.
Before the beginning of the battle, Hayk addressed the Armenians: “I pass on my country to you. You are the masters of this country, and let your calling be your only master.”