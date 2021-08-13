Branding Poster for Portman Architects

𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭/𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐦.

--

Starting in August of 2018, as the newest designer to join the Portman team, Sara was assigned to work on the Portman Architects re-brand. This re-brand had been in the making for a least a decade, and with the grand opening of new Portman building in downtown Atlanta, to open in 2019, the time was now to present this thoughtfully curated evolution of the Portman brand.

Sara was one of the main points of contact and lead designer for the re-brand. She worked with a variety of consultants, but Sara mostly worked with Agency TK to create the new Portman Architects brand guidelines and their new website.