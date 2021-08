Trade show backdrop design for Accufacture

๐€ ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐๐ž ๐ฌ๐ก๐จ๐ฐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐›๐š๐œ๐ค๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ ๐๐ž๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐š ๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ฎ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐›๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ญ๐š๐ง๐ญ.

--

In 2017, when Accufacture was just starting out, they called on Sara to lend them a creative helping hand.

Sara designed and created Accufactureโ€™s word mark, brand mark, and brand symbol. The logo came from many conversations with Accufacture on how their logo would represent the future of manufacturing, change, and accuracy.

Accufacture is a specialist for metal stamping automation and collaborative robotics, located in Detroit, MI.