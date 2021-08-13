What Dreams Are Made Of!

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I have been to New York City atleast 5 times and it is one of my favorite vacationing spots! I thought about what makes New York City special. Broadway, skyscrapers, the big apple, a taxi, cheesecake, the street signs, and obviously the outline of the city is what you think about when you think of New York City. I used illustrator and I mostly used the paint tool, the type tool, and the pen tool.