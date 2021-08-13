Kenya

What Dreams Are Made Of!

What Dreams Are Made Of!
I have been to New York City atleast 5 times and it is one of my favorite vacationing spots! I thought about what makes New York City special. Broadway, skyscrapers, the big apple, a taxi, cheesecake, the street signs, and obviously the outline of the city is what you think about when you think of New York City. I used illustrator and I mostly used the paint tool, the type tool, and the pen tool.

Rebound of
Design a sticker set inspired by a city you love.
By Dribbble
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
