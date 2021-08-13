Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kaitlin Sullivan

Narrowist logo logomark branding neon podcast ear visual identity logo
A short and sweet logo I designed on for a podcast news site, Narrowist. Check it out live! https://www.narrowist.news/

Posted on Aug 13, 2021
brand designer & photographer
