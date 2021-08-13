The EYE OF HORUS ~ Flip and drag acrylic pour ~

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In today's video I will do a flip and drag acrylic pour. I will mix 1 drop of Pentart silicone oil for an oz of paint to create some cells.
Colours:
- Amsterdam titanium white
- Amsterdam greenish blue
- Amsterdam burnt sienna
- Amsterdam prussian phthalo blue
- Amsterdam warm grey
- Amsterdam expert series permanent orange
- Amsterdam turquoise blue
My mixing paints video:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso
TIME STAMPS:
0:00 - 5:00 Layering acylic paints in the cup
5:01 - 7:00 Flip and drag
7:01 - 9:05 Tilting acrylic paint on canvas
9:10 - 16:07 Working on details
16:08 - 17:53 Close up of The eye of Horus acrylic fluid painting
You can follow me on
Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...
Instagram: @fionaacrylic
My personal page: https://fionaart.si/
Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.
You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
https://youtu.be/akFO_-2Aes8