The EYE OF HORUS ~ Flip and drag acrylic pour ~

In today's video I will do a flip and drag acrylic pour. I will mix 1 drop of Pentart silicone oil for an oz of paint to create some cells.

Colours:

- Amsterdam titanium white

- Amsterdam greenish blue

- Amsterdam burnt sienna

- Amsterdam prussian phthalo blue

- Amsterdam warm grey

- Amsterdam expert series permanent orange

- Amsterdam turquoise blue

My mixing paints video:

https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso

TIME STAMPS:

0:00 - 5:00 Layering acylic paints in the cup

5:01 - 7:00 Flip and drag

7:01 - 9:05 Tilting acrylic paint on canvas

9:10 - 16:07 Working on details

16:08 - 17:53 Close up of The eye of Horus acrylic fluid painting

You can follow me on

Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...

Instagram: @fionaacrylic

My personal page: https://fionaart.si/

Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.

Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.

You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!

https://youtu.be/akFO_-2Aes8