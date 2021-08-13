Fiona Art

The EYE OF HORUS ~ Flip and drag acrylic pour ~

Fiona Art
Fiona Art
  • Save
The EYE OF HORUS ~ Flip and drag acrylic pour ~ illustration paintings acrylic paint design tutorial pouring art acrylic
Download color palette

In today's video I will do a flip and drag acrylic pour. I will mix 1 drop of Pentart silicone oil for an oz of paint to create some cells.

Colours:
- Amsterdam titanium white
- Amsterdam greenish blue
- Amsterdam burnt sienna
- Amsterdam prussian phthalo blue
- Amsterdam warm grey
- Amsterdam expert series permanent orange
- Amsterdam turquoise blue

My mixing paints video:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso
TIME STAMPS:
0:00 - 5:00 Layering acylic paints in the cup
5:01 - 7:00 Flip and drag
7:01 - 9:05 Tilting acrylic paint on canvas
9:10 - 16:07 Working on details
16:08 - 17:53 Close up of The eye of Horus acrylic fluid painting
You can follow me on
Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...

Instagram: @fionaacrylic

My personal page: https://fionaart.si/

Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.

You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!

https://youtu.be/akFO_-2Aes8

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Fiona Art
Fiona Art

More by Fiona Art

View profile
    • Like