Hello Charecter

Character design may refer to Characterisation, the process of conveying information about characters. Character creation, the process of defining a game character. Model sheet, a document used to help standardize the appearance, poses, and gestures of an animated character.

It is DESIGN, especially crucial as a story element that drives the narrative and experience of a viewer, reader, player, or user. It is meant to make interactions more familiar, and help you relate to what's being presented in front of you, generating emotions and immersion.