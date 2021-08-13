Yuri Fidélis

Illustrations for Dona Chica restaurant

Yuri Fidélis
Yuri Fidélis
  • Save
Illustrations for Dona Chica restaurant food bird restaurant 2d fish tamarillo hummingbird nature vector branding identity illustration
Download color palette

A hummingbird, tamarillo and fish. These are some illustration elements that I did for the website of Dona Chica, a local restaurant here in Campos do Jordão, Brazil. You can check out the full project here.

You can follow me around Instagram and Behance for more!

Yuri Fidélis
Yuri Fidélis

More by Yuri Fidélis

View profile
    • Like