PAIN - Patients Adherence Improvement Network - Logo Design

PAIN - Patients Adherence Improvement Network - Logo Design illustration design typography ux ui vector colombia logo graphic design branding
Horizontal logo design for the medical app (PAIN) for Grünenthal

Posted on Aug 13, 2021
