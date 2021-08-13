Aliya Sharipova

Special equipment rental company/Landing page

Special equipment rental company/Landing page webdesign landing page ux ui rental special equipment homepage figma corporate
Landing page concept for a special equipment rental company.
📝All the wishes of the customer were taken into account.
💁🏻‍♀️In general, the result is a bright design, no frills with geometric elements.
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
