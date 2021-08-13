Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
PAIN - Patience Adherence Improvement Network - Design process

This logo was design for a medical app for the german company Grünenthal. The idea was to create a logo that had calm as a concept.
The inspiration was based on the colors of the sunset. The intertwined shapes represent the improvement network.

Posted on Aug 13, 2021
