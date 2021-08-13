Pablo Gubelín

Daily UI #001 - Hilfbox Sign Up Page

Daily UI #001 - Hilfbox Sign Up Page currency crypto ux ui dailyui
Hi Everyone!👋

I joined the Daily UI Challenge,
This my first task is to explore design of the sign up page in a donation and help community.

Let me know what do you think guys? Feel free to leave feedback!

Thanks!😀

Posted on Aug 13, 2021
