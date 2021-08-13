Sean

Animated Pixel Art TV

Sean
Sean
  • Save
Animated Pixel Art TV ui pause gaming crt television frame retro pixel art pixelart tv twitch animated
Download color palette

Designed and animated in Photoshop,

Made as part of an overlay package i'm building for a retro games streamer.

This is part of the BRB scene and shows a game pause menu.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Sean
Sean

More by Sean

View profile
    • Like