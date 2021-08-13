Matthew Marquise

Daily UI 094 :: News

This mobile news app is very minimal and user focused, giving users immediate access to all the news the desire to read. With a simple white and black color scheme, each news story and snapshot is clearly defined and stands out, grabbing a users attention.

Posted on Aug 13, 2021
