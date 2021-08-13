Umer Zia

Knight Mascot Design

Knight Mascot Design illustration logo gaming logo knight design mascot
Done a Knight concept in modern armor look ⚔️.
The client wants the design to look unique and royal. So we came up with this idea. 😎
And you know what he loves the overall theme and design. 👌

Posted on Aug 13, 2021
