Retro Gamer Twitch Overlay with on screen stats.

Designed and built this overlay for a streamer who plays retro games,
Designed everything in Photoshop,
Below the streamers logo there are metrics for. Total Followers/Latest Cheer/Stream Runtime
This and the on screen chat and events list was made in stream elements and brought into OBS as a browser source with custom CSS.
The controller was designed in illustrator and turned into a custom skin for gamepadviewer so the streamer can display button presses in stream.