Sean

Retro Gamer Twitch Overlay with on screen stats.

Sean
Sean
  • Save
Retro Gamer Twitch Overlay with on screen stats. retro mario chat overlay affiliate partner streaming streamlabs obs livestream ui logo illustration design photoshop twitch css
Download color palette

Designed and built this overlay for a streamer who plays retro games,
Designed everything in Photoshop,
Below the streamers logo there are metrics for. Total Followers/Latest Cheer/Stream Runtime
This and the on screen chat and events list was made in stream elements and brought into OBS as a browser source with custom CSS.

The controller was designed in illustrator and turned into a custom skin for gamepadviewer so the streamer can display button presses in stream.

Sean
Sean

More by Sean

View profile
    • Like