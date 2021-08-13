Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Thorsten Bell

Daily UI::007 Settings

Daily UI::007 Settings ui graphic design design dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui adobe xd
A UI design for a settings screen in dark and light mode for the Daily UI Challenge.

Made using Adobe XD.
Fonts are Rubik Mono One and Quicksand

Posted on Aug 13, 2021
