Alexander Samar

fountains

Alexander Samar
Alexander Samar
  • Save
fountains concept site web fountains ui landingpage website webdesign landing design alexandersamar
Download color palette

Landing page for a fountain workshop.

You can see it on my website: alexandersamar.com

What do you think about this one? Would you change anything? Share your opinion below in the comments.⁠

Follow me for more web design inspiration.

If you have project just DM me.

insta: alexandersamar | hello@alexandersamar.com | alexandersamar.com

Alexander Samar
Alexander Samar

More by Alexander Samar

View profile
    • Like