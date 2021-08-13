Blake Ingolia

Leona Lena Winery Cork Stamp

Blake Ingolia
Blake Ingolia
Hire Me
  • Save
Leona Lena Winery Cork Stamp label vino minimal typography identity design stamp logo winery badge branding
Download color palette

Circular badge lockup developed for cork stamping and label embossing.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Blake Ingolia
Blake Ingolia
Coastal Creator since '95.
Hire Me

More by Blake Ingolia

View profile
    • Like