Blake Ingolia

Leona Lena Winery Script Logo

Blake Ingolia
Blake Ingolia
Hire Me
  • Save
Leona Lena Winery Script Logo minimal design typography identity branding logotype vino winery logo script logo
Download color palette

Custom script logotype developed for a winery named after my to grandmothers.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Blake Ingolia
Blake Ingolia
Coastal Creator since '95.
Hire Me

More by Blake Ingolia

View profile
    • Like