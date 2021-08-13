Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tapestry Design System Logo

Tapestry Design System Logo illustration branding design icons ui icon logo
I was messing around with some blend modes in illustrator and I think I may have accidentally created the new logo for our design system. We'll see if it sticks :)

Posted on Aug 13, 2021
