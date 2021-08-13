Cleaner app mobile UI design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hi guys,
I am happy to share a minimalistic cleaner app design for IOS platform that allows you to free up memory and storage.
The design is made in accordance with Apple Auto-renewable Subscription guidelines.
Thanks for watching! 🤩
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press 💙
-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with me? Shoot your mail to redoledo@mail.com
Check out my Behance
Have a great day and a great life!