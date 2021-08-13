Aisana Sakladova

Cleaner app mobile UI design

Hi guys,
I am happy to share a minimalistic cleaner app design for IOS platform that allows you to free up memory and storage.
The design is made in accordance with Apple Auto-renewable Subscription guidelines.
Wanna collaborate with me? Shoot your mail to redoledo@mail.com

