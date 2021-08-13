𝔐𝔞𝔤𝔞𝔡𝔢𝔱𝔥

Slight Return

Slight Return desert cover album cowboy vector illustration ill
A Slight Return for artist Canandaigua. Album streaming on bandcamp now. :)

Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Harnessing the sun

