Chaty UI design project concept

Hi everyone!
This is my second design project concept called "Chaty"
Chaty is the application that let you find people around you and you can contact them or interact with them.
If you have any suggestion please leave it in the comment box and if you like my work press "L" Thank you for watching my work!

Posted on Aug 13, 2021
