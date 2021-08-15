Michelle Gray

Literal Carrot Cake

dtiys cake bunny carrot cake illustrator food linework vector illustration
🥕 A literal slice of carrot cake for the DTIYS celebrating @siseliestudio reaching 10k followers over on Instagram! (It looks like someone thought it was an actual carrot though and took a bite…no idea who that could've been.)

Posted on Aug 15, 2021
