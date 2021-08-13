Allie

Tying the Knot Branding

Tying the Knot Branding brand identity draw drawing sketch hand drawn invitation logo design simple stamp design clean beachy bohemian boho brand invitations wedding graphic design branding logo
  1. tying-the-knot-cover-photo.jpg
  2. photo-of-ar-sketches_website.jpg
  3. envelope-wrap-and-stamp-flatlay.jpg
  4. allie-and-rob-moodboard.jpg

Tying the knot, for Allie & Rob.

Keeping with the theme of tying the knot, I started by sketching out ways to make A & R initials tie together and look like a knot traditionally with paper and pencil. Then, I created a stamp out of the logo by carving into a small piece of linoleum for a belly band to hold the invitations together.

Does the logo look like it's about to tie a knot? Do you like the custom stamp on the belly band?

    • Like