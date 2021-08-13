Tying the Knot Branding

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Tying the knot, for Allie & Rob.
Keeping with the theme of tying the knot, I started by sketching out ways to make A & R initials tie together and look like a knot traditionally with paper and pencil. Then, I created a stamp out of the logo by carving into a small piece of linoleum for a belly band to hold the invitations together.
Does the logo look like it's about to tie a knot? Do you like the custom stamp on the belly band?
