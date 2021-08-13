Anupa Dhakal

Card Payment Checkout Page

Card Payment Checkout Page dribbble payment page visa payment card payment dailyui icon ux ui design
Found some inspirations from the internet including dribbble.
Did a bit of search on needed fields for a card payment page/UI.
Listed some of them and here we are with a simple UI of card payment page.

Here we can see a new card's detail had been input to purchase selected item.

Posted on Aug 13, 2021
