Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mike Theodoran

Leo - Name Sign

Mike Theodoran
Mike Theodoran
  • Save
Leo - Name Sign lettering procreate illustration signpainting handlettering
Download color palette

Hand lettered design for a sign. I like to gift name signs as a way to celebrate the birth of my friends' children.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Mike Theodoran
Mike Theodoran

More by Mike Theodoran

View profile
    • Like