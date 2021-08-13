Syayyid Ali Murtadho

Ecommerce Mobile App

Ecommerce Mobile App app ui
Hi there!
This is the minimalistic interface of an ecommerce mobile app. An online store that sells official distributors of well-known shoe brands.
I designed it in Figma.

All image sources are licensed.

Posted on Aug 13, 2021
