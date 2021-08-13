All Out of Creativi-tea

🌈✨ I was running pretty low on creativity when I illustrated this earlier in the year but still wanted to take part in the DTIYS to celebrate @siseliestudio reaching 5k followers over on Instagram!

I had fun learning how to work with the 3D tool in Illustrator on this one and went a bit out of my comfort zone with the colors too! (I absolutely love pastel colors in real life but hardly ever use them in my designs, haha!)

Hoping you're all able to refuel on your creativity and energy levels this weekend!