Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kayla Sharp

E-Learning, Technology and Communications Department Brand

Kayla Sharp
Kayla Sharp
  • Save
E-Learning, Technology and Communications Department Brand colorful hexagon logo rebranding branding college of education university of florida uf
Download color palette

I created this colorful style and logo to rebrand my department at the University of Florida College of Education. Website and promo materials incoming!

Kayla Sharp
Kayla Sharp
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Kayla Sharp

View profile
    • Like