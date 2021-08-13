Kayla Sharp

Anita Zucker Center Website Redesign

Anita Zucker Center Website Redesign design branding xd web design ui ux website anita zucker center college of education university of florida uf
I designed wireframes and ultimately redesigned this client's website to streamline the branding, improve ADA-compliance, and decrease bounce rates.

To view the live site, please visit: https://ceecs.education.ufl.edu/.

