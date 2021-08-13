🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The store has been updated! 🎃 Thank you all so much for your orders so far 🥺🎃🧡🧡 So pleased to finally release WEENZINE EIGHT! www.samdunnshop.com
This year there’s an edition of 100 (all numbered) 📒 with 44 pages, 31 drawings and some activities and drawing pages at the end, so you can also get involved in the spooky fun! 👻🎃✍🏻
There’s also some Little Pumpkin Pals left if you want to grab one from this batch! 🎃 All orders will come with some new free stickers too! Thank youuu! 🖤🎃🖤