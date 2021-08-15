Shakib Sane
indianpix

Indianpix Creative Agency Responsive 2021

Shakib Sane
indianpix
Shakib Sane for indianpix
Hire Us
  • Save
Indianpix Creative Agency Responsive 2021 logo design illustration animation color new designs responsive mobile landing page agency creative agency uxdesign uidesign minimal
Download color palette

Hello Everyone,
.
Our website is live now: indianpix.co
.
We always try to adjusting color sense with the image or illustration, Try to do better visual with cool colors. Also, the reviews make users trustworthy.
.
Hope you will like our website/design.
---------------------------------------------------------------
📩 We are available for new projects.
Say "hi" at hello@indianpix.co
.
Join Our Discord Team For Premium UI kit: https://discord.gg/KQrPCtvV
.
Thanks,
Shakib Sane

indianpix
indianpix
Indian Design studio for Ui/Ux, blockchain &custom WordPress
Hire Us

More by indianpix

View profile
    • Like