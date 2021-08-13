Grishma Rajput

Lovedones - manage end of life admin

Grishma Rajput
Grishma Rajput
  • Save
Lovedones - manage end of life admin website illustration appui design mobileapp ux userinterface life admin vault property elderly oldage solicitor endplan
Download color palette

Lovedones Vault - manage end of life admin helps you securely store all of your important life admin in one place. From solicitor contact details, to songs you want to be played at your funeral. You decide who accesses this information, and when. Your loved ones will thank you for doing it, but that’s just the start.

Working on versatile projects.
Do you have a project in mind?

Let me know inbox.

Thank you

Grishma Rajput
Grishma Rajput

More by Grishma Rajput

View profile
    • Like