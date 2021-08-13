Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yustina Yasin

Bakers Rack

Yustina Yasin
Yustina Yasin
  • Save
Bakers Rack blender blender3d 3d modeling 3d art
Download color palette

Hello 👋

I found my other comfort zone which is food. I made all of that except the baskets, the bagel, and the wooden case. Thanks for all the free texture resources out there so my model looks better. I really want to use texture painting but I'm still struggling about it lol. Check out my behance profile to see the close up version of this project.

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) to support me.

Behance | Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Yustina Yasin
Yustina Yasin

More by Yustina Yasin

View profile
    • Like