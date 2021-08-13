Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
João Borges

Liquid Luck | Landing Page

João Borges
João Borges
  • Save
Liquid Luck | Landing Page gradient explore brand web landingpage website branding graphicdesign dailyui design ui minimal
Download color palette

Good afternoon! This shot is a exploration of gradients and layout details, imagined for a product that we all dream to have sometimes.

Hope you enjoy it!

João Borges
João Borges

More by João Borges

View profile
    • Like