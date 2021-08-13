Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Introducing "Beefy" My First Ever Font

Introducing "Beefy" My First Ever Font graphic design funky type funky font heavy font custom font seventies type 70s type seventies font 70s font psychedelic font typedesign type design type art lettering artist typography chunky font vintage font retro font typeface font
After a long 7 week journey of constant refinements and TLC with every glyph, I’m super excited to introduce Beefy, my first ever designed font. A groovy display crafted and influenced by funk, the seventies and them good ol’ sunny days. Awesome for music posters, album graphics, book titles, shirts, and more. Kick back and relax with Beefy! (For sale for just $9.99)✌️Grab it here: https://designbyjmd.com/product/beefyfont

If you end up designing anything with this font and want to share your creations, I would love it if you would tag my account @designbyjmd and use #beefyfont!

