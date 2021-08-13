Introducing "Beefy" My First Ever Font

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
After a long 7 week journey of constant refinements and TLC with every glyph, I’m super excited to introduce Beefy, my first ever designed font. A groovy display crafted and influenced by funk, the seventies and them good ol’ sunny days. Awesome for music posters, album graphics, book titles, shirts, and more. Kick back and relax with Beefy! (For sale for just $9.99)✌️Grab it here: https://designbyjmd.com/product/beefyfont
If you end up designing anything with this font and want to share your creations, I would love it if you would tag my account @designbyjmd and use #beefyfont!