I Can't Wait for the Weekend

I Can't Wait for the Weekend
my first dribbble :D

A poster i made just for fun

This one is related of "What we think on mondays" i took then some ideas of 30 seconds to mars "branding" and its music video "Beautiful Lie"..

It belongs to a collaborative project as well: "There's a lot to do" on Behance network.

Posted on May 4, 2011
