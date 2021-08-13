Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
App Icon of a Quetzal

App Icon of a Quetzal minimal app icon mobile ios
I was working on a logo for a hat I was designing featuring a Resplendent Quetzal. At first I was going down the cartoonish mascot path, but as I was working on it I wondering if I should try something else? Could I turn this beautiful and complex bird into an icon? I shared my progress with a friend who loved this version and asked me if he could buy it for an app he had been thinking about building. So I cleaned it up and made this icon for him. We were both pleased with how it came out.

Posted on Aug 13, 2021
