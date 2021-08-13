App Icon of a Quetzal

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I was working on a logo for a hat I was designing featuring a Resplendent Quetzal. At first I was going down the cartoonish mascot path, but as I was working on it I wondering if I should try something else? Could I turn this beautiful and complex bird into an icon? I shared my progress with a friend who loved this version and asked me if he could buy it for an app he had been thinking about building. So I cleaned it up and made this icon for him. We were both pleased with how it came out.