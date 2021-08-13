Foton Company

EdifyOnline Redesign

Hello guys,
EdifyOnline it's an online marketplace connecting instructional talent with specific course teaching opportunities.

With the huge growth they contacted us with the desire to redesign the entire platform, including the Landing Page, and all internal screens.

Available on: https://www.edifyonline.com/

