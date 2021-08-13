Lindie Botes ✦

Real estate 🏡 Search results page

Lindie Botes ✦
Lindie Botes ✦
Hire Me
  • Save
Real estate 🏡 Search results page filters filter sort cards listings ecommerce search page search results property app real estate app rental housing illsutration figma mobile web web design ui design ui ux property real estate
Real estate 🏡 Search results page filters filter sort cards listings ecommerce search page search results property app real estate app rental housing illsutration figma mobile web web design ui design ui ux property real estate
Download color palette
  1. Listing web.png
  2. mmm.png

Responsive desktop and mobile search results page for property listings. Optimised for SEO, and includes quick filters to easily browse through property types or listing media.

Work done at 99.co, a Singaporean property search portal

Lindie Botes ✦
Lindie Botes ✦
Bold graphics & pixel-perfect UI.
Hire Me

More by Lindie Botes ✦

View profile
    • Like