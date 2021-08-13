Todd Reynolds

Grey Crows Logo

Todd Reynolds
Todd Reynolds
  • Save
Grey Crows Logo baseball crows branding logo
Download color palette

Here's a logo I created for my nephew's 9-and-under baseball team in Utah. I looked at a bunch of Google images of grey crows (hooded crows) and I sketched a number of options. At the end of the process, this is the option I think looks best in the many applications they'll use it for—especially on a hat.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Todd Reynolds
Todd Reynolds

More by Todd Reynolds

View profile
    • Like