Grey Crows Logo

Here's a logo I created for my nephew's 9-and-under baseball team in Utah. I looked at a bunch of Google images of grey crows (hooded crows) and I sketched a number of options. At the end of the process, this is the option I think looks best in the many applications they'll use it for—especially on a hat.