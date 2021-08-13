Daniel Patrick

Prost Beer Hall

Excited to see this logo come to life! Project from last year is up with fresh paint thanks to Jeremy of Stanger Projects. Can’t wait to pop in for a beer once they open — Prost Beer Hall, Elk Grove, California

Posted on Aug 13, 2021
California Designer & Illustrator
