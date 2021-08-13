Firoz Ahmed

Black Friday Watch Sale Social Media Post Template

Black Friday Watch Sale Social Media Post Template
Features
------------------------------------------------
- Fully layered PSD
- 300 DPI resolution
- Completely editable
- RGB Color mode
- size 1080 pixel*1080 pixel

For Custom order: firozahamed2028@gmail.com

Posted on Aug 13, 2021
