Daily UI 093 :: Splash Screen

Daily UI 093 :: Splash Screen shapes splash screen dailyui093 modern elegant simple mobile app minimal dailyui clean design ux ui
This splash screen is filled with various colorful shapes welcoming the user into the experience. With a concise tagline that represents the mobile app's purpose, allows a user to feel excited about using the app.

