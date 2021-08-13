Zita Lendvay

Pizzeria Mockup

Zita Lendvay
Zita Lendvay
  • Save
Pizzeria Mockup mockup web design black orange restaurant pizzeria pizza ui ux design adobe xd adobexd adobe
Download color palette

Hi there!
This is a redesign for a Pizza Restaurant website.
I hope you like it!

Any Feedback and Appreciation are welcome! ❤️

Zita Lendvay
Zita Lendvay

More by Zita Lendvay

View profile
    • Like